Day Trading Guide for April 21, 2020

₹946 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

930

915

960

975

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹930 levels

₹652 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

660

670

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹660 levels

₹180 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

173

184

187

Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹184 levels

₹74 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72

68

77

80

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹77 levels

₹1244 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1229

1213

1260

1275

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,229 levels

₹192 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

177

200

210

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹200 levels

₹1818 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1780

1840

1860

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,800 levels

9260 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9200

9140

9330

9400

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 9,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

