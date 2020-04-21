Day Trading Guide for April 21, 2020

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
₹946 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
930
915
960
|
975
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹930 levels
₹652 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
640
630
660
|
670
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹660 levels
₹180 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
173
184
|
187
Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹184 levels
₹74 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
72
68
77
|
80
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹77 levels
₹1244 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1229
1213
1260
|
1275
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,229 levels
₹192 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
177
200
|
210
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹200 levels
₹1818 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1780
1840
|
1860
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,800 levels
9260 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9200
9140
9330
|
9400
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 9,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium mini, that is, Alumini on the MCX has been in a sideways trend for a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...