Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 29, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 28, 2022

₹1371 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1325

1385

1410

Has not gone anywhere. Still stuck in the narrow range. Avoid trading this stock for some time.

₹1583 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1500

1600

1630

Near-term view is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹261 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

256

265

267

Near-term outlook is positive. But, wait for dips and go long at 260. Stop-loss can be placed at 257.

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

161

166

169

Giving early sign of a reversal. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 162

₹2819 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2800

2770

2850

2900

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 2800. Keep the stop-loss at 2820

₹507 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

504

499

510

514

Bias is positive. Can see a fresh rise. Go long on break above 510. Stop-loss can be placed at 507.

₹3584 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3565

3540

3605

3645

Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 3565. Keep the stop-loss at 3540

17253 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17120

17320

17400

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17160 if the contract bounces from 17200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 29, 2022
