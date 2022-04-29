Day Trading Guide For April 29, 2022

₹1371 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1385
|
1410
Has not gone anywhere. Still stuck in the narrow range. Avoid trading this stock for some time.
₹1583 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1500
1600
|
1630
Near-term view is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹261 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
259
256
265
|
267
Near-term outlook is positive. But, wait for dips and go long at 260. Stop-loss can be placed at 257.
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
161
166
|
169
Giving early sign of a reversal. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 162
₹2819 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2800
2770
2850
|
2900
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 2800. Keep the stop-loss at 2820
₹507 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
504
499
510
|
514
Bias is positive. Can see a fresh rise. Go long on break above 510. Stop-loss can be placed at 507.
₹3584 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3565
3540
3605
|
3645
Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 3565. Keep the stop-loss at 3540
17253 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17120
17320
|
17400
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17160 if the contract bounces from 17200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 29, 2022