Day Trading Guide for April 30, 2021

₹1472 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1488
|
1505
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,488 levels
₹1355 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1344
1330
1367
|
1380
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,367 levels
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
199
207
|
210
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹207 levels
₹104 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
101
98
106
|
108
Over the past one week, the stock has been range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading for the session
₹2023 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1980
2040
|
2060
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,000 levels
₹359 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
352
345
364
|
369
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹364 levels
₹3120 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3075
3150
|
3175
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹3,100 levels
14920 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14865
14810
14980
|
15050
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the May contract advances above 14980 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
