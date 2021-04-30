Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 30, 2021

| Updated on April 29, 2021

₹1472 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1488

1505

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,488 levels

₹1355 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1344

1330

1367

1380

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,367 levels

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

199

207

210

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹207 levels

₹104 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

101

98

106

108

Over the past one week, the stock has been range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading for the session

₹2023 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

1980

2040

2060

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,000 levels

₹359 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

352

345

364

369

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹364 levels

₹3120 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3075

3150

3175

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹3,100 levels

14920 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14865

14810

14980

15050

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the May contract advances above 14980 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 30, 2021

