Day Trading Guide for August 13, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2281 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2255
2240
2295
2310
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels
₹790 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
783
776
796
802
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹783 levels
₹254 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
251
248
257
260
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹251 levels
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹134 levels
₹1162 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1148
1134
1175
1190
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,148 levels
₹291 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
285
280
297
304
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹285 levels
₹2245 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2265
2285
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,265 levels
11122 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11075
11025
11175
11225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract bounces up from 11,075 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.