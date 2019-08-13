Day Trading Guide for August 13, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2281 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2255

2240

2295

2310

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels

 

₹790 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

783

776

796

802

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹783 levels

 

₹254 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

251

248

257

260

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹251 levels

 

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹134 levels

 

₹1162 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1148

1134

1175

1190

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,148 levels

 

₹291 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

285

280

297

304

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹285 levels

 

₹2245 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2265

2285

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,265 levels

 

11122 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11075

11025

11175

11225

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract bounces up from 11,075 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 13, 2019
TOPICS
stocks and shares
technical analysis

