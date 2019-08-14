Day Trading Guide for August 14, 2019

₹2220 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2205

2190

2235

2250

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,205 levels

₹764 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

745

770

780

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹770 levels

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

250

254

As long as the stock of ITC trades below ₹250, the near term stance is bearish. Sell in rallies with a fixed stop-loss

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

131

134

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹131 levels

₹1275 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1290

1305

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,250 levels

₹283 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

277

270

289

295

Outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Go short in intra-day rally while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹289 levels

₹2200 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2160

2220

2240

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,180 levels

10925 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10875

10825

10977

11127

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,977 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 14, 2019
stocks and shares

