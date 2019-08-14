Day Trading Guide for August 14, 2019

₹2220 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2205
2190
2235
|
2250
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,205 levels
₹764 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
745
770
|
780
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹770 levels
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
250
|
254
As long as the stock of ITC trades below ₹250, the near term stance is bearish. Sell in rallies with a fixed stop-loss
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
131
|
134
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹131 levels
₹1275 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1290
|
1305
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,250 levels
₹283 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
277
270
289
|
295
Outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Go short in intra-day rally while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹289 levels
₹2200 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2160
2220
|
2240
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,180 levels
10925 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10875
10825
10977
|
11127
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,977 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
August 14, 2019