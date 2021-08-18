Day Trading Guide for August 18, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1514 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1530
|
1547
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,500 levels
₹1741 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1727
1715
1750
|
1765
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,727 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
211
|
213
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹211 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
108
116
|
119
Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹116 levels
₹2163 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2184
|
2202
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,150 levels
₹421 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
408
427
|
434
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹415 levels
₹3552 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3530
3510
3565
|
3585
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,530 levels
16595 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16540
16480
16640
|
16690
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,540 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
