Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 18, 2021

| Updated on August 17, 2021

₹1514 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1530

1547

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,500 levels

₹1741 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1727

1715

1750

1765

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,727 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

211

213

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹211 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

108

116

119

Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹116 levels

₹2163 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2184

2202

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,150 levels

₹421 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

408

427

434

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹415 levels

₹3552 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3530

3510

3565

3585

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹3,530 levels

16595 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16540

16480

16640

16690

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,540 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.