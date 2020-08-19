Day Trading Guide for August 19, 2020

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1040
1025
1070
|
1085
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,040 levels
₹967 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
960
950
975
|
985
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹960 levels
₹198 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
201
|
204
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹201 levels
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
75
83
|
85
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹78 levels
₹2118 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2140
|
2160
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,140 levels
₹195 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
200
|
206
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹190 levels
₹2269 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2230
2300
|
2325
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,250 levels
11398 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11340
11290
11450
|
11500
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses up from 11,340 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
Sanguine rural demand, stable M&M business, negligible debt levels are positives
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...