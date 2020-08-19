Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 19, 2020

| Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

₹1056 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1040

1025

1070

1085

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,040 levels

₹967 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

960

950

975

985

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹960 levels

₹198 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

192

201

204

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹201 levels

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

75

83

85

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹78 levels

₹2118 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2080

2140

2160

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,140 levels

₹195 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

200

206

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹190 levels

₹2269 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2230

2300

2325

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,250 levels

11398 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11340

11290

11450

11500

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses up from 11,340 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

