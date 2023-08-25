₹1579 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1550

1600

1620

Take fresh shorts below 1570. Keep the stop-loss at 1580

₹1424 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1440

1460

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1410

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

448

445

453

456

Go long only above 453. Stop-loss can be kept at 451

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

168

175

178

Go short now and at 174. Keep the stop-loss at 176

₹2479 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2420

2500

2545

Wait for dips. Go long at 2460 with a stop-loss at 2445

₹577 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

570

579

582

Go short below 575. Stop-loss can be placed at 576

₹3389 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3340

3415

3465

Go long on a break above 3415 with a stop-loss at 3395

19391 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19350

19280

19450

19510

Go short on a break below 19350 with a stop-loss at 19370

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

