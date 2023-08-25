₹1579 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1550
1600
1620
Take fresh shorts below 1570. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
₹1424 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1440
1460
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1410
₹451 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
448
445
453
456
Go long only above 453. Stop-loss can be kept at 451
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
168
175
178
Go short now and at 174. Keep the stop-loss at 176
₹2479 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2420
2500
2545
Wait for dips. Go long at 2460 with a stop-loss at 2445
₹577 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
570
579
582
Go short below 575. Stop-loss can be placed at 576
₹3389 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3340
3415
3465
Go long on a break above 3415 with a stop-loss at 3395
19391 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19350
19280
19450
19510
Go short on a break below 19350 with a stop-loss at 19370
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
