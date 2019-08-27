Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2255 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2215
2270
2288
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,230 levels
₹802 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
795
787
807
812
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹807 levels
₹242 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
239
236
245
248
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹239 levels
₹123 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
126
129
Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹126 levels
₹1265 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1270
1294
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,270 levels
₹280 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
268
288
284
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹274 levels
₹2275 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2255
2235
2295
2315
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels
11054 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11000
10950
11100
11150
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.