Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2255 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2215

2270

2288

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,230 levels

 

₹802 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

795

787

807

812

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹807 levels

 

₹242 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

239

236

245

248

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹239 levels

 

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

126

129

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹126 levels

 

₹1265 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1270

1294

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,270 levels

 

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

268

288

284

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹274 levels

 

₹2275 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2255

2235

2295

2315

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,255 levels

 

11054 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11000

10950

11100

11150

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,000 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 27, 2019
