₹1578 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1585

1600

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 1590

₹1416 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1395

1425

1440

Go long only above 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1415

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

439

433

445

447

Go short now and at 444. Keep the stop-loss at 446

₹175 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

173

170

176

178

Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 177

₹2443 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2340

2460

2500

Go short now and at 2455. Keep the stop-loss at 2470

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

570

567

576

581

Go long now and at 571. Keep the stop-loss at 569

₹3375 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3350

3330

3390

3415

Go short now and at 3385. Stop-loss can be kept at 3395

19314 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19270

19200

19380

19435

Wait for dips. Go long at 19285. Keep the stop-loss at 19240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

