₹1578 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1585
1600
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 1590
₹1416 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1395
1425
1440
Go long only above 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1415
₹441 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
439
433
445
447
Go short now and at 444. Keep the stop-loss at 446
₹175 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
170
176
178
Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 177
₹2443 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2380
2340
2460
2500
Go short now and at 2455. Keep the stop-loss at 2470
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
570
567
576
581
Go long now and at 571. Keep the stop-loss at 569
₹3375 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3350
3330
3390
3415
Go short now and at 3385. Stop-loss can be kept at 3395
19314 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19270
19200
19380
19435
Wait for dips. Go long at 19285. Keep the stop-loss at 19240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
