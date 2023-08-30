₹1590 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1560
1610
1625
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
₹1418 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1395
1425
1440
Go long now and at 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1400
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
434
442
445
Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be kept at 444
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
172
177
180
Go long only above 177. Keep the stop-loss at 176
₹2420 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2385
2365
2440
2460
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2435 with a stop-loss at 2455
₹575 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
573
571
579
582
Go long now and at 574. Stop-loss can be kept at 572
₹3378 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3345
3390
3420
Go long on a break above 3390. Keep the stop-loss at 3380
19346 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19280
19200
19370
19430
Go long on dips at 19305 and 19285. Keep the stop-loss at 19265
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.