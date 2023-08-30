₹1590 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1560

1610

1625

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 1580

₹1418 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1395

1425

1440

Go long now and at 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1400

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

434

442

445

Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be kept at 444

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

174

172

177

180

Go long only above 177. Keep the stop-loss at 176

₹2420 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2385

2365

2440

2460

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2435 with a stop-loss at 2455

₹575 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

573

571

579

582

Go long now and at 574. Stop-loss can be kept at 572

₹3378 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3345

3390

3420

Go long on a break above 3390. Keep the stop-loss at 3380

19346 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19280

19200

19370

19430

Go long on dips at 19305 and 19285. Keep the stop-loss at 19265

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

