₹1460 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1475

1500

Go long only above 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹1455 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1415

1465

1480

Go short now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1475

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

435

442

446

Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be placed at 439

₹278 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

276

274

282

284

Risk-reward ratio does not favour any trade. Stay away

₹2921 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2880

2945

2975

Go short only below 2900. Keep the stop-loss at 2910

₹819 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

814

808

823

826

Go short on a break below 814. Keep the stop-loss at 816

₹3831 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3805

3785

3845

3880

Go short on a break below 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3815

22666 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22600

22530

22730

22850

Take fresh longs only above 22730 with a stop-loss at 22690

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

