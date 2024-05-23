₹1460 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1430
1475
1500
Go long only above 1475. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹1455 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1465
1480
Go short now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1475
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
435
442
446
Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be placed at 439
₹278 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
276
274
282
284
Risk-reward ratio does not favour any trade. Stay away
₹2921 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2880
2945
2975
Go short only below 2900. Keep the stop-loss at 2910
₹819 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
814
808
823
826
Go short on a break below 814. Keep the stop-loss at 816
₹3831 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3805
3785
3845
3880
Go short on a break below 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3815
22666 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22600
22530
22730
22850
Take fresh longs only above 22730 with a stop-loss at 22690
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
