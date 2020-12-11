Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 11, 2020

| Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 11, 2020

₹1385 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1372

1358

1400

1415

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,400 levels

₹1167 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1153

1140

1180

1190

Fresh long position can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,153 levels

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

215

218

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher form ₹209

₹91 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

89

87

93

95

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹93 levels

₹2007 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1970

2026

2040

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,026 levels

₹269 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

260

275

280

Traders can initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹265 levels

₹2784 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2760

2735

2800

2822

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,760 levels

13524 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13460

13400

13575

13625

The contract is choppy and profit booking can emerge at higher levels ahead of weekend. Tread with caution

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

