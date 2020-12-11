Day Trading Guide for December 11, 2020

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
₹1385 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1372
1358
1400
|
1415
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,400 levels
₹1167 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1153
1140
1180
|
1190
Fresh long position can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,153 levels
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
215
|
218
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher form ₹209
₹91 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
89
87
93
|
95
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹93 levels
₹2007 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1990
1970
2026
|
2040
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,026 levels
₹269 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
260
275
|
280
Traders can initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹265 levels
₹2784 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2760
2735
2800
|
2822
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,760 levels
13524 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13460
13400
13575
|
13625
The contract is choppy and profit booking can emerge at higher levels ahead of weekend. Tread with caution
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
