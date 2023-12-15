₹1650 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1610
1675
1700
Wait for dips. Go long at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1501 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1460
1520
1560
Go long on dips at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹460 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
456
453
461
465
Wait for dips. Go long at 457. Stop-loss can be kept at 455
₹196 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
194
191
197
200
Go short now and at 197. Stop-loss can be placed at 198
₹2464 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2445
2420
2475
2510
Go long only above 2475. Keep the stop-loss at 2465
₹623 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
621
618
626
630
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock
₹3667 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3640
3600
3680
3715
Go long on a break above 3680. Stop-loss can be placed at 3670
21354 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21280
21210
21400
21600
Go long on dips at 21310 and 21290. Keep the stop-loss at 21260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
