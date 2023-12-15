₹1650 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1610

1675

1700

Wait for dips. Go long at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1501 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1460

1520

1560

Go long on dips at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹460 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

456

453

461

465

Wait for dips. Go long at 457. Stop-loss can be kept at 455

₹196 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

194

191

197

200

Go short now and at 197. Stop-loss can be placed at 198

₹2464 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2445

2420

2475

2510

Go long only above 2475. Keep the stop-loss at 2465

₹623 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

621

618

626

630

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock

₹3667 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3640

3600

3680

3715

Go long on a break above 3680. Stop-loss can be placed at 3670

21354 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21280

21210

21400

21600

Go long on dips at 21310 and 21290. Keep the stop-loss at 21260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

