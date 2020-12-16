Day Trading Guide for December 16, 2020

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
₹1390 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1358
1405
|
1420
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,405 levels
₹1154 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1140
1130
1165
|
1175
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,165 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
215
|
218
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹210 levels
₹100 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
98
95
103
|
106
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹98 levels
₹1974 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1930
1995
|
2013
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,995 levels
₹270 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
264
260
275
|
280
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to rally above ₹275 levels
₹2761 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2738
2715
2780
|
2800
The stock is reversing from a key resistance at ₹2,800. Go short on rallies with a fixed stop-loss ₹2,780 levels
13584 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13530
13450
13640
|
13700
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 13,530 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
