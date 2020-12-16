Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 16, 2020

| Updated on December 15, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

₹1390 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1358

1405

1420

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,405 levels

₹1154 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1140

1130

1165

1175

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,165 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

215

218

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹210 levels

₹100 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

98

95

103

106

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹98 levels

₹1974 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1930

1995

2013

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,995 levels

₹270 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

260

275

280

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to rally above ₹275 levels

₹2761 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2738

2715

2780

2800

The stock is reversing from a key resistance at ₹2,800. Go short on rallies with a fixed stop-loss ₹2,780 levels

13584 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13530

13450

13640

13700

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 13,530 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

