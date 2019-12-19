Day Trading Guide for December 19, 2019

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
₹1292 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1285
1260
1300
|
1318
The stock made fresh 52-week high by breaching a crucial resistance. Buy on dips with ₹1,280 as stop-loss.
₹732 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
722
714
736
|
743
Infosys breaks out of the range making the short term outlook positive. Hence, initiate buy with stop-loss at ₹722.
₹245 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
246
|
252
Near-term outlook is positive for the stock of ITC and so one can go long in the stock with a tight stop-loss.
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
|
131
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹128 levels.
₹1575 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1575
|
1590
RIL is hovering around the resistance at ₹1,575. Initiate fresh long positions only above ₹1,575 with stiff stop-loss.
₹327 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
315
337
|
345
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹325 levels.
₹2167 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2185
|
2210
Latest correction can be used to buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,140, as the prevailing short-term trend is bullish.
12243 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12200
12140
12290
|
12326
As the bullish momentum continues, fresh long positions can be initiated on declines with stop-loss at 12,200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...