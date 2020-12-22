Day Trading Guide for December 22, 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1372 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1335
1390
|
1415
Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ₹1,360 as it stays above a support level despite fall
₹1177 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1150
1138
1192
|
1210
Since the stock continues to trade above a key support, buy on dips with stop-loss at ₹1,140
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
196
208
|
212
The fall looks sharp; but ₹200 is a strong base. So, sell the stock with tight stop-loss below ₹200
₹90 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
87
85
93
|
96
Fresh short positions are recommended with tight stop-loss if the stock desicively falls below ₹89
₹1939 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1840
2000
|
2060
Can initiate fresh long positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds off the support at ₹1900
₹254 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
245
260
|
266
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverse upwards from ₹250
₹2820 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2760
2735
2840
|
2895
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,840
13329 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13300
13250
13400
|
13440
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract falls back below 13,300
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
