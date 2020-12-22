Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 22, 2020

| Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

₹1372 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1335

1390

1415

Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ₹1,360 as it stays above a support level despite fall

₹1177 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1150

1138

1192

1210

Since the stock continues to trade above a key support, buy on dips with stop-loss at ₹1,140

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

208

212

The fall looks sharp; but ₹200 is a strong base. So, sell the stock with tight stop-loss below ₹200

₹90 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

87

85

93

96

Fresh short positions are recommended with tight stop-loss if the stock desicively falls below ₹89

₹1939 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1840

2000

2060

Can initiate fresh long positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds off the support at ₹1900

₹254 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

245

260

266

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverse upwards from ₹250

₹2820 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2760

2735

2840

2895

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,840

13329 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13300

13250

13400

13440

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract falls back below 13,300

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

