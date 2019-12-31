Day Trading Guide For December 31, 2019

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1282 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1245
1285
1298
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss, as ₹1,285 levels is a strong resistance
₹732 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
723
715
736
742
Buy the stock of Infosys if price moderates to the support at ₹723 levels and place a tight stop-loss
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
231
239
242
The stock is facing selling pressure on rallies; thus, initiate short position on rallies with stop-loss at ₹242
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
133
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹130 levels
₹1544 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1500
1545
1560
Consider initiating fresh long positions only if the stock breaks out of ₹1,545 and place stop-loss at ₹1,530
₹334 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
318
335
341
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rally past ₹335 levels
₹2183 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2160
2220
2240
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below the support at ₹2,180 levels
12332 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12250
12230
12350
12400
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
