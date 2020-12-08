Day Trading Guide for December 8, 2020

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
₹1372 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1358
1340
1385
|
1400
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,358 levels
₹1144 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1134
1120
1155
|
1165
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,155 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
196
206
|
209
Make use of intraday decline to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹200 levels
₹91 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
89
86
94
|
96
The stock of ONGC tests a key resistance at current levels. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a below ₹89 levels
₹1958 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1945
1920
1980
|
2000
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,980
₹269 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
264
259
275
|
280
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹264 levels
₹2736 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2720
2700
2755
|
2780
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2,755 levels
13387 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13320
13265
13430
|
13480
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,320 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
