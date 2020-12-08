Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 8, 2020

| Updated on December 07, 2020 Published on December 08, 2020

₹1372 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1358

1340

1385

1400

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,358 levels

₹1144 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1134

1120

1155

1165

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,155 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

206

209

Make use of intraday decline to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹200 levels

₹91 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

89

86

94

96

The stock of ONGC tests a key resistance at current levels. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a below ₹89 levels

₹1958 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1945

1920

1980

2000

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,980

₹269 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

259

275

280

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹264 levels

₹2736 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2720

2700

2755

2780

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2,755 levels

13387 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13320

13265

13430

13480

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 13,320 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

