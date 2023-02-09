₹1654 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1668

1700

Sell with stop-loss at 1670.

₹1589 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1550

1600

1640

Stuck in a range. Don't trade.

₹376 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

370

360

380

400

May stay flat. Avoid fresh trades.

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

145

150

Go long above 145; stop-loss at 142.

₹2352 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2240

2380

2430

Buy with stop-loss at 2300.

₹550 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

543

530

553

562

Go long above 552; stop-loss at 543.

₹3519 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3515

3500

3600

3650

Buy with stop-loss at 3475.

17908 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17850

17800

17930

18000

Buy above 17930; stop-loss at 17850.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

comment COMMENT NOW   