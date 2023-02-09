₹1654 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1600
1668
1700
Sell with stop-loss at 1670.
₹1589 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1550
1600
1640
Stuck in a range. Don't trade.
₹376 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
370
360
380
400
May stay flat. Avoid fresh trades.
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
145
150
Go long above 145; stop-loss at 142.
₹2352 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2240
2380
2430
Buy with stop-loss at 2300.
₹550 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
543
530
553
562
Go long above 552; stop-loss at 543.
₹3519 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3515
3500
3600
3650
Buy with stop-loss at 3475.
17908 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17850
17800
17930
18000
Buy above 17930; stop-loss at 17850.
