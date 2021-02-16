Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 16, 2021

| Updated on February 15, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

₹1616 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1625

1665

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,625

₹1309 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1284

1325

1350

Since the stock hints at weakness, short it with stop-loss at ₹1,315 if it slips below ₹1,300

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

220

224

Stock remains below resistance of ₹220 and struggles to move up; so, sell with stop-loss at ₹220

₹98 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

97

94

100

102

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹97

₹2032 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2015

2000

2050

2075

As the scrip has a resistance and is unable to build a strong rally, short it with stop-loss at ₹2,060

₹407 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

404

400

410

415

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaches the hurdle at ₹410

₹3140 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3130

3100

3175

3200

The stock is trading near the support of ₹3130 and so, one can buy with a tight stop-loss

15332 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15300

15260

15350

15400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 16, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.