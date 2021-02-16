Day Trading Guide for February 16, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1616 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1625
|
1665
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,625
₹1309 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1284
1325
|
1350
Since the stock hints at weakness, short it with stop-loss at ₹1,315 if it slips below ₹1,300
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
220
|
224
Stock remains below resistance of ₹220 and struggles to move up; so, sell with stop-loss at ₹220
₹98 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
97
94
100
|
102
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹97
₹2032 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2015
2000
2050
|
2075
As the scrip has a resistance and is unable to build a strong rally, short it with stop-loss at ₹2,060
₹407 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
404
400
410
|
415
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaches the hurdle at ₹410
₹3140 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3130
3100
3175
|
3200
The stock is trading near the support of ₹3130 and so, one can buy with a tight stop-loss
15332 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15300
15260
15350
|
15400
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
