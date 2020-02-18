Day Trading Guide for February 18, 2020

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1217 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1215
1203
1230
1246
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stop-loss at ₹1,235 if the stock declines below ₹1,215 levels
₹789 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
784
770
800
815
Near-term trend looks positive. Hence buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹760 if the price moderates to ₹784
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
196
206
210
On rallies, initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock shows increased bearish momentum.
₹100 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
96
90
103
108
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock decisively breaches ₹100 levels
₹1478 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1485
1500
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,460 levels
₹314 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
300
321
333
Go long in the stock with a tight stop-loss if the price bounces from the support at ₹300.
₹2203 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2150
2210
2230
The stock of TCS has corrected towards an important level of ₹2,200; buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,170
12074 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12000
11970
12125
12175
Sell the futures contract on rallies with stop-loss at 12135 as the near-term trend seems to be bearish
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
