Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 18, 2020

| Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1217 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1215

1203

1230

1246

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stop-loss at ₹1,235 if the stock declines below ₹1,215 levels

 

₹789 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

770

800

815

Near-term trend looks positive. Hence buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹760 if the price moderates to ₹784

 

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

206

210

On rallies, initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock shows increased bearish momentum.

 

₹100 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

96

90

103

108

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock decisively breaches ₹100 levels

 

₹1478 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1485

1500

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,460 levels

 

₹314 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

310

300

321

333

Go long in the stock with a tight stop-loss if the price bounces from the support at ₹300.

 

₹2203 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2210

2230

The stock of TCS has corrected towards an important level of ₹2,200; buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,170

 

12074 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12000

11970

12125

12175

Sell the futures contract on rallies with stop-loss at 12135 as the near-term trend seems to be bearish

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Day Trading Guide for Feb 7