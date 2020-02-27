Day Trading Guide for February 27, 2020

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1199 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1186
1170
1213
|
1225
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,213 levels
₹782 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
774
776
790
|
800
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹790 levels
₹198 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
193
201
|
204
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹201 levels
₹95 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
93
91
98
|
101
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹98 levels
₹1391 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1360
1405
|
1420
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹1,405
₹328 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
322
315
333
|
340
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI move above ₹333 levels
₹2123 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2145
|
2165
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,145 levels
11695 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11650
11600
11745
|
11800
The contract tests a key support at current levels. Go long with tight stop-loss on a strong rally above 11,745 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...