Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 27, 2020

| Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1199 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1186

1170

1213

1225

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,213 levels

₹782 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

774

776

790

800

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹790 levels

₹198 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

193

201

204

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹201 levels

₹95 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

93

91

98

101

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹98 levels

₹1391 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1360

1405

1420

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹1,405

₹328 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

322

315

333

340

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI move above ₹333 levels

₹2123 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2080

2145

2165

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,145 levels

11695 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11650

11600

11745

11800

The contract tests a key support at current levels. Go long with tight stop-loss on a strong rally above 11,745 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 27, 2020
