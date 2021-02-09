Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 9, 2021

| Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

₹1604 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1620

1635

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,590 levels

₹1304 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1287

1275

1315

1330

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,315 levels

₹233 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

227

236

239

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹230 levels

₹99 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

97

95

103

106

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹103 levels

₹1951 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1933

1920

1965

1980

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,965 levels

₹396 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

390

385

402

408

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹390 levels

₹3215 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3170

3235

3255

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,190 levels

15126 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15070

15000

15175

15235

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

