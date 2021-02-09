Day Trading Guide for February 9, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1604 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1620
|
1635
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,590 levels
₹1304 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1287
1275
1315
|
1330
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,315 levels
₹233 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
227
236
|
239
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹230 levels
₹99 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
97
95
103
|
106
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹103 levels
₹1951 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1933
1920
1965
|
1980
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,965 levels
₹396 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
390
385
402
|
408
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹390 levels
₹3215 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3170
3235
|
3255
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,190 levels
15126 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15070
15000
15175
|
15235
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,070 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
