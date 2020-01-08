Day Trading Guide For January 8, 2020

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
₹1260 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1230
1270
|
1285
The stock has bounced but faces a resistance at current levels. Thus, buy above ₹1,260 with stop-loss at ₹1,250
₹728 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
728
722
740
|
746
Initiate fresh long positions at current levels as the stock has moderated to a strong support. Place stop-loss at ₹720
₹235 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
235
242
|
245
Stock price is hovering around a crucial support. Initiate fresh long position with a tight stop-loss
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
|
133
Stock seem to have resumed its downtrend; but short the stock only if price slips below ₹124 with a stiff stop-loss
₹1524 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1488
1528
|
1540
The stock is facing a considerable resistance; but sell only if it falls below ₹1,515 and place a stiff stop-loss
₹318 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
316
310
325
|
328
SBI continues to exhibit bearish bias and so one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹330
₹2205 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2180
2220
|
2236
Adopt range trading strategy as the stock of TCS has been oscillating between two key levels at ₹2,190 and ₹2,220
12113 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12100
12055
12180
|
12200
The downside looks limited for the contract. Hence, one can initiate fresh longs on declines with stop-loss at 12,045
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...