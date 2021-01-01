Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 1, 2021

| Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on January 01, 2021

₹1436 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1415

1445

1460

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,445

₹1255 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1245

1235

1265

1275

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1,245 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

211

214

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹211

₹93 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

88

96

99

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC gains above ₹96

₹1984 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1920

2000

2020

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,000 levels

₹274 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

265

278

283

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹278 levels

₹2870 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2850

2825

2890

2910

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,890 levels

13986 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13930

13870

14040

14100

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 14,040 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
