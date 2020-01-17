Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January 17, 2020

| Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

₹1287 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1260

1300

1315

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

₹766 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

759

750

774

783

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹759 levels

₹240 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

235

243

246

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹243 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

120

127

130

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹127 levels

₹1537 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1510

1550

1565

The stock faces a key resistance ahead at ₹1,550. Go long only if it moves above this level with a fixed stop-loss

₹323 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

318

310

330

337

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces up from ₹318 levels

₹2238 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2200

2260

2280

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,220 levels

12374 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12340

12290

12410

12450

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,340 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 17, 2020
financial markets
money and investing
money market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7