Day Trading Guide For January 17, 2020

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
₹1287 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1260
1300
|
1315
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond ₹1,300 levels
₹766 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
759
750
774
|
783
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹759 levels
₹240 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
235
243
|
246
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹243 levels
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
122
120
127
|
130
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹127 levels
₹1537 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1510
1550
|
1565
The stock faces a key resistance ahead at ₹1,550. Go long only if it moves above this level with a fixed stop-loss
₹323 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
318
310
330
|
337
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces up from ₹318 levels
₹2238 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2220
2200
2260
|
2280
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,220 levels
12374 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12340
12290
12410
|
12450
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,340 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...