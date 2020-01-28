Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 28, 2019

| Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1212 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1185

1225

1238

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,200 levels

 

₹777 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

768

760

786

795

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹768 levels

 

₹234 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

231

228

237

240

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell in rallies with a stiff stop-loss at ₹237 levels

 

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

120

123

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹120 levels

 

₹1506 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1520

1535

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,490 levels

 

₹316 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

310

304

322

330

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹322 levels

 

₹2168 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2190

2210

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,190 levels

 

12125 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12075

12025

12175

12225

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,075 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 28, 2020
