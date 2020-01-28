Day Trading Guide for January 28, 2019

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1212 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1185
1225
1238
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,200 levels
₹777 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
760
786
795
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹768 levels
₹234 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
231
228
237
240
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell in rallies with a stiff stop-loss at ₹237 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
113
120
123
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹120 levels
₹1506 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1520
1535
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,490 levels
₹316 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
304
322
330
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹322 levels
₹2168 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2190
2210
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,190 levels
12125 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12075
12025
12175
12225
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,075 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals at current ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...