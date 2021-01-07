Day Trading Guide for January 7, 2021

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1420 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1408
1395
1434
|
1450
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,434
₹1281 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1268
1250
1293
|
1303
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,268 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
199
208
|
211
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹208 levels
₹96 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
94
92
99
|
101
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹94 levels
₹1914 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1880
1935
|
1955
Make use of intraday rallies to go short while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,935 levels
₹284 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
290
|
295
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹290 levels
₹3052 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
3010
3080
|
3105
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,080
14174 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14110
14050
14230
|
14280
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 14,230 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
