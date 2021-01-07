Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 7, 2021

| Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 07, 2021

₹1420 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1408

1395

1434

1450

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,434

₹1281 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1268

1250

1293

1303

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,268 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

199

208

211

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹208 levels

₹96 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

94

92

99

101

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹94 levels

₹1914 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1880

1935

1955

Make use of intraday rallies to go short while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,935 levels

₹284 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

290

295

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹290 levels

₹3052 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

3010

3080

3105

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,080

14174 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14110

14050

14230

14280

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 14,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 07, 2021
stock market
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.