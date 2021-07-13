Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 13, 2021

| Updated on July 12, 2021

₹1487 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1456

1498

1510

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,470 levels

₹1547 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1560

1572

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining fixed stop-loss at ₹1,560 levels

₹201 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

198

196

203

206

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹203 levels

₹118 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

112

121

123

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹121 levels

₹2084 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2065

2045

2100

2120

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2,065 levels

₹427 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

417

433

440

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI gains above ₹433 levels

₹3192 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3150

3215

3235

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of TCS. Go short if the stock reverses down from ₹3,215 levels

15711 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15660

15600

15765

15825

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,765 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 13, 2021

technical analysis
