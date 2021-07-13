Day Trading Guide for July 13, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
₹1487 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1456
1498
|
1510
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,470 levels
₹1547 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1520
1560
|
1572
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining fixed stop-loss at ₹1,560 levels
₹201 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
198
196
203
|
206
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹203 levels
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
112
121
|
123
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹121 levels
₹2084 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2065
2045
2100
|
2120
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2,065 levels
₹427 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
417
433
|
440
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI gains above ₹433 levels
₹3192 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3150
3215
|
3235
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of TCS. Go short if the stock reverses down from ₹3,215 levels
15711 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15660
15600
15765
|
15825
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,765 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
