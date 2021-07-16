Day Trading Guide for July 16, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
₹1520 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1545
|
1560
The stock is likely to rally and so, initiate fresh long positions on dips with stop-loss at ₹1,495
₹1580 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1590
|
1620
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,580 if only the stock rallies past ₹1,590
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
200
208
|
211
Since the stock has bounced off a strong support, buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹202
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
117
113
120
|
122
Sell the stock of ONGC if it slips below the support of ₹117; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹2082 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2065
2115
|
2135
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below₹2,080
₹431 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
424
419
435
|
440
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI breaches the hurdle at ₹435
₹3203 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3150
3215
|
3235
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss in case if the stock declines below ₹3,200
15940 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15900
15850
16000
|
16050
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallied past 15,950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
