Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 16, 2021

| Updated on July 15, 2021

₹1520 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1545

1560

The stock is likely to rally and so, initiate fresh long positions on dips with stop-loss at ₹1,495

₹1580 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1590

1620

Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,580 if only the stock rallies past ₹1,590

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

200

208

211

Since the stock has bounced off a strong support, buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹202

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

117

113

120

122

Sell the stock of ONGC if it slips below the support of ₹117; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹2082 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2065

2115

2135

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below₹2,080

₹431 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

419

435

440

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI breaches the hurdle at ₹435

₹3203 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3150

3215

3235

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss in case if the stock declines below ₹3,200

15940 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15900

15850

16000

16050

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallied past 15,950 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 16, 2021

technical analysis
