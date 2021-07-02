Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 2, 2021

| Updated on July 01, 2021

₹1486 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1456

1498

1510

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,470 levels

₹1561 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1570

1582

Fresh positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1550 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹205 levels

₹118 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

112

121

123

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹121 levels

₹2097 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2115

2130

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,115 levels

₹420 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

425

430

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock exceeds above ₹425 levels

₹3341 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3300

3360

3380

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining fixed stop-loss at ₹3,360 levels

15710 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15660

15600

15765

15820

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,765 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 02, 2021

stocks and shares
technical analysis
