Day Trading Guide for July 2, 2021

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
₹1486 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1456
1498
|
1510
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,470 levels
₹1561 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1570
|
1582
Fresh positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1550 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
205
|
207
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹205 levels
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
112
121
|
123
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹121 levels
₹2097 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2060
2115
|
2130
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,115 levels
₹420 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
425
|
430
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock exceeds above ₹425 levels
₹3341 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3300
3360
|
3380
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining fixed stop-loss at ₹3,360 levels
15710 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15660
15600
15765
|
15820
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,765 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
