Day Trading Guide for July 21, 2020

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
₹1132 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1115
1100
1145
|
1160
Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,115 levels
₹933 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
922
910
943
|
955
Near-term stance is bullish. Buy in declines while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹922 levels
₹192 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
196
|
199
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹190 levels
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
76
82
|
85
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹82 levels
₹1919 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1980
1935
|
1950
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,935 levels
₹190 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
179
195
|
200
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds from ₹185 levels
₹2209 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2165
2230
|
2250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs beyond ₹2,230 levels
11008 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10955
10900
11060
|
11120
The contract tests a key resistance now. Go long on a strong rally above 11,060 with a fixed stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...