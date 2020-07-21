Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 21, 2020

| Updated on July 20, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

₹1132 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1115

1100

1145

1160

Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,115 levels

₹933 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

922

910

943

955

Near-term stance is bullish. Buy in declines while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹922 levels

₹192 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

196

199

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹190 levels

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

76

82

85

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹82 levels

₹1919 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1980

1935

1950

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,935 levels

₹190 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

179

195

200

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds from ₹185 levels

₹2209 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2165

2230

2250

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs beyond ₹2,230 levels

11008 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10955

10900

11060

11120

The contract tests a key resistance now. Go long on a strong rally above 11,060 with a fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

