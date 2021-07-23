Day Trading Guide for July 23, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
₹1449 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1436
1420
1465
|
1480
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,436 levels
₹1590 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1560
1600
|
1615
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,575 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
209
|
211
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹205 levels
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
117
|
120
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹117 levels
₹2121 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2135
|
2150
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces up from ₹2,100 levels
₹422 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
417
412
427
|
432
Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹427 levels
₹3217 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3180
3240
|
3265
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹3,240 levels
15816 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15760
15700
15865
|
15910
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,760 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
