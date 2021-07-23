Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 23, 2021

| Updated on July 22, 2021

₹1449 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1436

1420

1465

1480

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,436 levels

₹1590 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1560

1600

1615

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,575 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

209

211

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹205 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

117

120

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹117 levels

₹2121 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2080

2135

2150

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces up from ₹2,100 levels

₹422 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

417

412

427

432

Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹427 levels

₹3217 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3180

3240

3265

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹3,240 levels

15816 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15760

15700

15865

15910

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,760 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.