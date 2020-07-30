Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 30, 2020

| Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

₹1065 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1035

1079

1094

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,079 levels

₹953 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

930

962

970

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹940 levels

₹196 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

190

198

202

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹193 levels

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

77

75

82

85

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹77 levels

₹2095 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2075

2055

2115

2135

The stock is experiencing selling interest at higher levels. Go short if it fails to rally above ₹2,115 levels

₹191 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

179

195

200

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹195 levels

₹2275 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2225

2300

2325

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,300 levels

11222 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11170

11100

11290

11350

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 11,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

