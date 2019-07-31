Day Trading Guide for July 31, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2253 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2240

2225

2270

2285

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,270 levels

 

₹792 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

778

797

805

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹784 levels

 

₹269 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

266

263

272

275

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹266 levels

 

₹138 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

133

142

145

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹142 levels

 

₹1180 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1165

1150

1195

1210

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹327 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

322

315

334

340

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹334 levels

 

₹2179 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2140

2200

2225

Near-term stance is positive for the stock of TCS. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,160 levels

 

11095 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11050

11000

11145

11195

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract falls below 11,095 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 31, 2019
