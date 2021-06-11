Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 11, 2021

| Updated on June 11, 2021

₹1481 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1494

1510

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,494 levels

₹1424 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1412

1400

1436

1450

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,412 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

205

211

214

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹211 levels

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

118

126

129

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹121 levels

₹2182 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2140

2202

2225

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,160 levels

₹432 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

420

436

442

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹436 levels

₹3216 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3195

3170

3235

3255

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,195 levels

15751 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15640

15810

15865

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,810 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 11, 2021

