Day Trading Guide for June 11, 2021

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
₹1481 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1494
|
1510
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,494 levels
₹1424 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1412
1400
1436
|
1450
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,412 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
205
211
|
214
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹211 levels
₹123 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
121
118
126
|
129
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹121 levels
₹2182 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2160
2140
2202
|
2225
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,160 levels
₹432 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
420
436
|
442
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹436 levels
₹3216 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3195
3170
3235
|
3255
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,195 levels
15751 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15700
15640
15810
|
15865
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,810 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
