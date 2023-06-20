₹1604 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1585
1615
1630
Go long only above 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1295 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1265
1300
1315
Go long above 1300. Stop-loss can be kept at 1290
₹454 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
452
448
457
460
Go long now and at 453. Keep the stop-loss at 450
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
154
159
161
Go long above 159. Stop-loss can be kept at 158
₹2551 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2535
2515
2575
2600
Go long now and at 2540. Keep the stop-loss at 2530
₹569 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
566
563
572
576
Wait for dips. Go long at 567 with a stop-loss at 564
₹3210 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3170
3230
3260
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3225. Keep the stop-loss at 3240
18840 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18800
18745
18900
18960
Go long now. Accumulate at 18810 with a stop-loss at 18780
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
