₹1604 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1585

1615

1630

Go long only above 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1295 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1265

1300

1315

Go long above 1300. Stop-loss can be kept at 1290

₹454 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

452

448

457

460

Go long now and at 453. Keep the stop-loss at 450

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

154

159

161

Go long above 159. Stop-loss can be kept at 158

₹2551 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2535

2515

2575

2600

Go long now and at 2540. Keep the stop-loss at 2530

₹569 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

566

563

572

576

Wait for dips. Go long at 567 with a stop-loss at 564

₹3210 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3170

3230

3260

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3225. Keep the stop-loss at 3240

18840 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18800

18745

18900

18960

Go long now. Accumulate at 18810 with a stop-loss at 18780

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

