Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 24, 2021

| Updated on June 23, 2021

₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1472

1460

1495

1508

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,495

₹1503 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1520

1530

Consider initiating fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹1,520 if the stock falls below ₹1,500

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

200

207

210

As the stock appears weak in the short-term, initiate fresh sell positions with a stop-loss at ₹206

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

125

128

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels

₹2205 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2160

2240

2270

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock slips below the support at ₹2,200

₹419 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

416

410

426

430

Consider initiating new short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaches support at ₹416

₹3261 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3200

3300

3330

Sell the stock of TCS if it decisively breaches the support at ₹3,250; stop-loss can be at ₹3,300

15694 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15660

15600

15750

15800

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract breaks below the support at 15,660

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 24, 2021

technical analysis
