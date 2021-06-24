Day Trading Guide for June 24, 2021

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
₹1485 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1472
1460
1495
|
1508
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,495
₹1503 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1520
|
1530
Consider initiating fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹1,520 if the stock falls below ₹1,500
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
200
207
|
210
As the stock appears weak in the short-term, initiate fresh sell positions with a stop-loss at ₹206
₹123 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels
₹2205 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2160
2240
|
2270
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock slips below the support at ₹2,200
₹419 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
416
410
426
|
430
Consider initiating new short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaches support at ₹416
₹3261 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3200
3300
|
3330
Sell the stock of TCS if it decisively breaches the support at ₹3,250; stop-loss can be at ₹3,300
15694 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15660
15600
15750
|
15800
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract breaks below the support at 15,660
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
