Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 29, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 28, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1346 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1325

1355

1380

Just below a resistance. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1355. Keep the stop-loss at 1340

₹1480 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1460

1510

1535

Near-term view is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 1480. Stop-loss can be placed at 1465

₹272 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

267

275

278

Trend is up. There is room to rise further. Go long now and at 270. Keep the stop-loss at 268

₹149 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

141

153

156

Uptrend is intact and strong. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 148 with a stop-loss at 145

₹2529 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2485

2540

2595

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 2540. Stop-loss can be placed at 2525

₹464 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

462

458

470

478

Short-term view is position. Go long now and accumulate at 463. Keep the stop-loss at 460

₹3319 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3295

3270

3355

3390

Range bound. Can move up from here within the range. Go long now with a stop-loss at 3285.

15859 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15770

15640

15930

16000

Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 15790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 29, 2022
stock market
