Day Trading Guide for June 29, 2022

₹1346 • HDFC Bank
1340
1325
1355
1380
Just below a resistance. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1355. Keep the stop-loss at 1340
₹1480 • Infosys
1475
1460
1510
1535
Near-term view is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 1480. Stop-loss can be placed at 1465
₹272 • ITC
270
267
275
278
Trend is up. There is room to rise further. Go long now and at 270. Keep the stop-loss at 268
₹149 • ONGC
147
141
153
156
Uptrend is intact and strong. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 148 with a stop-loss at 145
₹2529 • Reliance Ind.
2510
2485
2540
2595
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 2540. Stop-loss can be placed at 2525
₹464 • SBI
462
458
470
478
Short-term view is position. Go long now and accumulate at 463. Keep the stop-loss at 460
₹3319 • TCS
3295
3270
3355
3390
Range bound. Can move up from here within the range. Go long now with a stop-loss at 3285.
15859 • Nifty 50 Futures
15770
15640
15930
16000
Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 15790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
June 29, 2022