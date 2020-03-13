Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 13, 2020

| Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1021 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1005

990

1036

1050

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,036 levels

₹631 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

620

610

640

650

The stock tests a key support at around ₹630. Go long with stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹640 levels

₹156 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

148

162

166

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹162 levels

₹62 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

59

56

66

69

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹59 levels

₹1061 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1045

1030

1080

1100

A corrective rally is possible on a strong up-move above ₹1,080. Go long above this level with a fixed stop-loss

₹212 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

200

220

228

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels

₹1769 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1725

1800

1830

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,800 levels

9546 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9585

9420

9600

9670

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,600 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

