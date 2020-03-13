Day Trading Guide for March 13, 2020

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1021 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1005
990
1036
|
1050
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,036 levels
₹631 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
620
610
640
|
650
The stock tests a key support at around ₹630. Go long with stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹640 levels
₹156 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
148
162
|
166
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹162 levels
₹62 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
59
56
66
|
69
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹59 levels
₹1061 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1045
1030
1080
|
1100
A corrective rally is possible on a strong up-move above ₹1,080. Go long above this level with a fixed stop-loss
₹212 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
200
220
|
228
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels
₹1769 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1725
1800
|
1830
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,800 levels
9546 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9585
9420
9600
|
9670
Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,600 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...