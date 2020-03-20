Day Trading Guide for March 20, 2020

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
₹894 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
880
865
910
|
925
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹880 levels
₹545 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
535
525
555
|
565
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹555 levels
₹161 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
154
164
|
168
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹158 levels
₹61 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
59
57
64
|
67
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹64 levels
₹917 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
900
880
940
|
960
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹900 levels
₹203 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
185
212
|
220
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹212 levels
₹1636 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1580
1660
|
1690
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,610 levels
8205 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8100
8000
8300
|
8400
The contract will remain choppy. Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss above 8,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
