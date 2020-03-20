Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 20, 2020

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

₹894 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

880

865

910

925

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹880 levels

₹545 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

535

525

555

565

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹555 levels

₹161 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

154

164

168

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹158 levels

₹61 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

59

57

64

67

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹64 levels

₹917 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

900

880

940

960

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹900 levels

₹203 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

195

185

212

220

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹212 levels

₹1636 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1580

1660

1690

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,610 levels

8205 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8100

8000

8300

8400

The contract will remain choppy. Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss above 8,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7