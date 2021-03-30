Day Trading Guide for March 30, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1491 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1476
1460
1506
|
1525
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹1,485 if only the stock rallies above ₹1,505
₹1336 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1300
1350
|
1365
Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys bounces off ₹1,320
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
206
213
|
216
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹210 if the stock advances above ₹213
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
96
104
|
107
Since the trend is down, short the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if it rises to ₹104
₹1994 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1940
2015
|
2035
Consider initiating fresh sell positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL slips below ₹1,980
₹357 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
353
345
360
|
370
As the price action looks weak on chart, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹360 if it falls below ₹353
₹3066 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3050
3000
3115
|
3165
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,050
14608 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14580
14500
14660
|
14750
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves past 14,660
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
