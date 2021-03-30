Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 30, 2021

| Updated on March 29, 2021

₹1491 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1476

1460

1506

1525

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹1,485 if only the stock rallies above ₹1,505

₹1336 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1300

1350

1365

Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys bounces off ₹1,320

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

206

213

216

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹210 if the stock advances above ₹213

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

96

104

107

Since the trend is down, short the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if it rises to ₹104

₹1994 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1940

2015

2035

Consider initiating fresh sell positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL slips below ₹1,980

₹357 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

353

345

360

370

As the price action looks weak on chart, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹360 if it falls below ₹353

₹3066 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3050

3000

3115

3165

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,050

14608 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14580

14500

14660

14750

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves past 14,660

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 30, 2021
