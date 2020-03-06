Day Trading Guide for March 6, 2020

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1151 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1135
1120
1165
1180
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,165 levels
₹754 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
747
740
762
773
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹747 levels
₹187 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
190
193
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹190 levels
₹92 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
90
87
96
99
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹90 levels
₹1311 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1295
1280
1325
1340
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,295 levels
₹288 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
282
274
296
304
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹282 levels
₹2124 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2105
2083
2145
2165
Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,105 levels
11255 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11200
11150
11300
11350
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
