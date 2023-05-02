₹1688 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1678

1665

1690

1705

Go long above 1690. Stop-loss can be kept at 1685

₹1253 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1260

1275

Go long only above 1260. Keep the stop-loss at 1255

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

421

428

432

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 423

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

157

155

160

162

Take fresh shorts positions with a stop-loss at 161

₹2420 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2390

2450

2465

Go long now and at 2415. Keep the stop-loss at 2405

₹578 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

572

567

580

586

Go long now and at 574. Keep the stop-loss at 571

₹3216 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3210

3190

3225

3265

Go long on a break above 3225. Keep the stop-loss at 3215

18112 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18050

17980

18160

18235

Wait for dips. Go long at 18080. Keep the stop-loss at 18030

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

