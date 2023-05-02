₹1688 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1678
1665
1690
1705
Go long above 1690. Stop-loss can be kept at 1685
₹1253 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1260
1275
Go long only above 1260. Keep the stop-loss at 1255
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
424
421
428
432
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 423
₹159 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
157
155
160
162
Take fresh shorts positions with a stop-loss at 161
₹2420 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2410
2390
2450
2465
Go long now and at 2415. Keep the stop-loss at 2405
₹578 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
572
567
580
586
Go long now and at 574. Keep the stop-loss at 571
₹3216 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3210
3190
3225
3265
Go long on a break above 3225. Keep the stop-loss at 3215
18112 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18050
17980
18160
18235
Wait for dips. Go long at 18080. Keep the stop-loss at 18030
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
