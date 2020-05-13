Day Trading Guide for May 13, 2020

A crushing blow for airports
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹901 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
885
870
915
930
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹915 levels
₹687 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
678
670
695
705
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹678 levels
₹165 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
159
167
170
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹162 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
71
79
82
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹79 levels
₹1480 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1440
1500
1520
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,500 levels
₹166 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
155
170
176
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹170 levels
₹1948 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1910
1970
1990
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,930 levels
9212 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9140
9050
9300
9375
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract climbs above 9,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
