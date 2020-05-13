Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 13, 2020

| Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹901 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

885

870

915

930

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹915 levels

 

₹687 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

678

670

695

705

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹678 levels

 

₹165 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

159

167

170

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹162 levels

 

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

79

82

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹79 levels

 

₹1480 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1440

1500

1520

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,500 levels

 

₹166 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

155

170

176

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹170 levels

 

₹1948 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1910

1970

1990

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,930 levels

 

9212 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9140

9050

9300

9375

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract climbs above 9,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
