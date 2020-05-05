Day Trading Guide For May 5, 2020

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
₹923 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
910
895
940
|
955
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹940 levels
₹673 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
665
655
685
|
695
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails move beyond ₹685 levels
₹174 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
166
178
|
182
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹170 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
73
70
79
|
82
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels
₹1435 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1450
|
1465
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,415 levels
₹178 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
168
185
|
182
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹185 levels
₹1929 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1880
1950
|
1980
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCs reverses down from ₹1,950 levels
9285 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9200
9100
9350
|
9450
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹9,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...