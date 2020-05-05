Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For May 5, 2020

| Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 05, 2020

₹923 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

910

895

940

955

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹940 levels

₹673 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

665

655

685

695

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails move beyond ₹685 levels

₹174 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

166

178

182

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹170 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

73

70

79

82

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels

₹1435 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1450

1465

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,415 levels

₹178 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

173

168

185

182

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹185 levels

₹1929 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1880

1950

1980

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCs reverses down from ₹1,950 levels

9285 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9200

9100

9350

9450

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹9,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

