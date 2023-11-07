₹1494 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1515

1530

Go long now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475

₹1404 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1360

1420

1440

Wait for dips. Go long at 1390 with a stop-loss at 1375

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

432

428

437

441

Go long only above 437. Stop-loss can be kept at 436

₹193 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

188

196

199

Go long now and at 192. Stop-loss can be placed at 190

₹2339 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2320

2300

2350

2385

Go long only above 2350. Keep the stop-loss at 2340

₹574 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

572

568

576

579

Go short only below 572. Stop-loss can be placed at 574

₹3385 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3365

3345

3395

3415

Go long on a break above 3395. Keep the stop-loss at 3380

19484 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19450

19380

19530

19580

Go long on dips at 19460. Stop-loss can be kept at 19420

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

