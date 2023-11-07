₹1494 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1515
1530
Go long now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475
₹1404 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1360
1420
1440
Wait for dips. Go long at 1390 with a stop-loss at 1375
₹435 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
432
428
437
441
Go long only above 437. Stop-loss can be kept at 436
₹193 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
188
196
199
Go long now and at 192. Stop-loss can be placed at 190
₹2339 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2320
2300
2350
2385
Go long only above 2350. Keep the stop-loss at 2340
₹574 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
572
568
576
579
Go short only below 572. Stop-loss can be placed at 574
₹3385 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3365
3345
3395
3415
Go long on a break above 3395. Keep the stop-loss at 3380
19484 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19450
19380
19530
19580
Go long on dips at 19460. Stop-loss can be kept at 19420
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
