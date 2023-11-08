₹1489 • HDFC Bank

1475

1460

1500

1530

Go long only above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1490

₹1404 • Infosys

1395

1380

1410

1435

Go long only above 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1405

₹433 • ITC

432

430

437

440

Go short below 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 433

₹193 • ONGC

191

189

196

198

Wait for dips. Go long at 192 with a stop-loss at 190

₹2324 • Reliance Ind.

2310

2290

2335

2350

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹581 • SBI

578

576

584

588

Go long now and at 579. Stop-loss can be kept at 577

₹3370 • TCS

3350

3325

3390

3410

Go long now and also at 3360. Keep the stop-loss at 3345

19482 • Nifty 50 Futures

19420

19350

19500

19550

Go long only above 19500. Keep the stop-loss at 19480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

