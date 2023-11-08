₹1489 • HDFC Bank
1475
1460
1500
1530
Go long only above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1490
₹1404 • Infosys
1395
1380
1410
1435
Go long only above 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1405
₹433 • ITC
432
430
437
440
Go short below 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 433
₹193 • ONGC
191
189
196
198
Wait for dips. Go long at 192 with a stop-loss at 190
₹2324 • Reliance Ind.
2310
2290
2335
2350
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹581 • SBI
578
576
584
588
Go long now and at 579. Stop-loss can be kept at 577
₹3370 • TCS
3350
3325
3390
3410
Go long now and also at 3360. Keep the stop-loss at 3345
19482 • Nifty 50 Futures
19420
19350
19500
19550
Go long only above 19500. Keep the stop-loss at 19480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
