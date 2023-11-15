₹1489 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1500
1530
Go short below 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1490
₹1374 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1355
1330
1390
1420
Go short now and at 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1405
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
432
428
438
441
Outlook is mixed. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹195 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
189
199
201
Wait for dips. Go long at 193. Keep the stop-loss at 191
₹2314 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2295
2280
2325
2340
Go short now and at 2320. Keep the stop-loss at 2335
₹581 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
578
575
582
585
Go long only above 582. Stop-loss can be kept at 581
₹3332 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3275
3345
3365
Go short now and at 3340. Stop-loss can be placed at 3355
19488 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19470
19380
19530
19600
Go short on a break below 19470. Keep the stop-loss at 19510
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
