₹1489 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1500

1530

Go short below 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1490

₹1374 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1330

1390

1420

Go short now and at 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1405

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

432

428

438

441

Outlook is mixed. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹195 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

189

199

201

Wait for dips. Go long at 193. Keep the stop-loss at 191

₹2314 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2295

2280

2325

2340

Go short now and at 2320. Keep the stop-loss at 2335

₹581 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

578

575

582

585

Go long only above 582. Stop-loss can be kept at 581

₹3332 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3275

3345

3365

Go short now and at 3340. Stop-loss can be placed at 3355

19488 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19470

19380

19530

19600

Go short on a break below 19470. Keep the stop-loss at 19510

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   